BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) has announced that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ended 31 October 2020 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 4 January 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 27 November 2020 (ex-dividend date is 26 November 2020).

