BlackRock North American Income Trust February NAV increased by 3.6% and the share price by 3.2%

BlackRock

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (LON:BRNA) has announced its latest portfolio update.

All information is at 28 February 2021  and unaudited.

All information is at 28 February 2021  and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested 


 		One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value3.6%3.2%11.9%10.3%22.2%73.0%
Share price3.2%3.8%12.0%7.1%20.2%71.8%
Russell 1000 Value Index4.2%4.2%14.1%11.7%24.9%75.8%

At month end

Net asset value – capital only:178.12p
Net asset value – cum income:179.44p
Share price:168.75p
Discount to cum income NAV:6.0%
Net yield1:4.7%
Total assets including current year revenue:£143.2m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite17.7%
Ordinary shares in issue2:79,784,044
Ongoing charges3:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 20 March 2020, 5 May 2020, 6 August 2020 and 4 November 2020 for the year ended 31 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 28 February 2021.

² Excluding 20,577,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders’ funds for the year ended 31 October 2020.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets* (%)
Financials27.1
Health Care16.3
Information Technology11.1
Energy7.7
Consumer Staples7.5
Industrials7.0
Communication Services6.0
Consumer Discretionary5.1
Utilities3.8
Materials1.8
Net Current Assets6.6
—–
100.0
=====
Country AnalysisTotal Assets* (%)
United States74.8
United Kingdom4.2
Germany3.9
Netherlands3.9
France2.7
Ireland1.8
Switzerland0.9
Norway0.8
Canada0.4
Net Current Assets6.6
—–
100.0
=====
Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets*
CitigroupUnited States3.5
Wells FargoUnited States3.2
American International GroupUnited States2.7
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States2.7
Bank of AmericaUnited States2.4
Cisco SystemsUnited States2.3
AnthemUnited States2.1
BAE SystemsUnited Kingdom2.1
General MotorsUnited States2.1
Comcast CorporationUnited States2.1

*These percentages reflect portfolio exposure gained from both the equity holdings and options where relevant.

*These percentages reflect portfolio exposure gained from both the equity holdings and options where relevant.

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 28 February 2021, the Company’s NAV increased by 3.6% and the share price by 3.2% (all in sterling). The Company’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 4.2% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection and allocation decisions in the financials sector. Notably, stock selection among capital markets firms and stock selection and an overweight exposure to insurance firms proved beneficial. In utilities, underweight exposure to the electric utilities industry boosted relative performance. Overweight exposure to the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry within energy also helped relative results. Finally, stock selection in health care contributed to relative performance.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection in information technology (IT). More specifically, selection decisions among IT services and technology hardware and storage and peripheral firms detracted from relative returns. In communication services, a lack of exposure to the interactive media and services and entertainment industries detracted from relative results. Stock selection and allocation decisions in consumer discretionary, most notably an underweight exposure to hotels, restaurants and leisure proved costly during the month. Other notable detractors included underweight exposure to industrials and stock selection in materials.

The portfolio’s option overwriting strategy detracted from relative performance during the month.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In February, the portfolio initiated new positions in Capital One Financial, Raytheon Technologies and Lear Corp. Allocations to Danone SA and Fox were also increased during the month. Conversely, we exited our positions in Nestlé SA and CME Group and reduced our exposure to Bank of America and Samsung Electronics.

Options: As of 28 February 2021, the Company’s options exposure was 17.7% and the delta of the options was 86.4.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company’s largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the financials, health care and energy sectors. The Company’s largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the industrials, real estate and communication services sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 28 February 2021.

17 March 2021

17 March 2021

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 28 February 2021.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

