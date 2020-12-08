BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares interim dividend of 1.00p per ordinary share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2020 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 15 January 2020 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 18 December 2020 (ex-dividend date is 17 December 2020).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 22 December 2020.

