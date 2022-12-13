Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust declares fourth quarterly interim dividend

BlackRock

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) has announced that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2022 of 1.10 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 13 January 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 December 2022 (ex-dividend date is 15 December 2022). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 23 December 2022.

For more information on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and how to access the opportunities presented by the energy and resources markets, please visit www.blackrock.com/uk/beri

