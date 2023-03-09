Billington Holdings expect profits for 2023 ahead of current market expectations

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has provided a trading update ahead of the release of the Company’s results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 18 April 2023.

Trading Update

As outlined in the Company’s trading update for the year to 31 December 2022, announced on 14 December 2022, the Group has a strong order book at improved margin levels, and a significant pipeline of opportunities. Following the close of the year end the Company now expects to report profit before tax ahead of market expectations for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company is pleased to report that trading has continued to be strong, with further good quality orders secured in the current year and a healthy pipeline of opportunities. Consequently, the Group now expects profit before tax for the year ending 31 December 2023 to be ahead of market expectations.

As a result of strong cash management during 2022, combined with confidence in future earnings and related cash generation, the Board expects to declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 ahead of market expectations.

Mark Smith, CEO of Billington Holdings, commented: “The recovery in activity we experienced in 2022 has continued into 2023. The benefit of efficiency enhancements implemented throughout the Group, combined with a strong orderbook and a healthy pipeline of further opportunities, provides increased confidence in delivering an improved Group financial performance. I am therefore pleased to report that I now expect the Group to achieve profits for 2023 ahead of current market expectations. I look forward to commenting further on current trading at the time of the release of our 2022 results on 18 April 2023.”

Notice of Results

Billington will announce final results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 18 April 2023.