Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Billington Holdings expect profits for 2023 ahead of current market expectations

Billington Holdings

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN), one of the UK’s leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, has provided a trading update ahead of the release of the Company’s results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 18 April 2023.

Trading Update

As outlined in the Company’s trading update for the year to 31 December 2022, announced on 14 December 2022, the Group has a strong order book at improved margin levels, and a significant pipeline of opportunities.  Following the close of the year end the Company now expects to report profit before tax ahead of market expectations for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Company is pleased to report that trading has continued to be strong, with further good quality orders secured in the current year and a healthy pipeline of opportunities.  Consequently, the Group now expects profit before tax for the year ending 31 December 2023 to be ahead of market expectations.

As a result of strong cash management during 2022, combined with confidence in future earnings and related cash generation, the Board expects to declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 ahead of market expectations.  

Mark Smith, CEO of Billington Holdings, commented:

“The recovery in activity we experienced in 2022 has continued into 2023.  The benefit of efficiency enhancements implemented throughout the Group, combined with a strong orderbook and a healthy pipeline of further opportunities, provides increased confidence in delivering an improved Group financial performance.  I am therefore pleased to report that I now expect the Group to achieve profits for 2023 ahead of current market expectations.  I look forward to commenting further on current trading at the time of the release of our 2022 results on 18 April 2023.”

Notice of Results

Billington will announce final results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on 18 April 2023.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/CsKMr
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.