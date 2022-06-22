Berkeley Group strong results reflect the stability of uniquely long-term operating model

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced its audited results for the year ended 30 April 2022.

Rob Perrins, Chief Executive, Berkley Group said:

“These strong results reflect the stability of our uniquely long-term operating model throughout an exceptionally volatile period. They are underpinned by our portfolio of major brownfield regeneration projects, where patient and sustained investment is transforming disused land into distinct and highly sustainable mixed-use neighbourhoods within the UK’s most undersupplied markets.

We are incredibly proud of the places we create, which are individually designed in close collaboration with local councils and communities to provide the right mix of homes, amenities, natural landscapes, cultural attractions and commercial spaces. Examples include Grand Union, where we completed the first 128 homes this year, 92 of which are affordable rented homes delivered in partnership with Brent Borough Council, alongside a beautiful canal-side public square and 5,000 square foot Community Centre; and the hugely exciting Horlicks Quarter where, in partnership with Slough Borough Council, we have delivered the first 35 homes and the heritage restoration of the iconic factory, clock tower and chimney is well underway.

As the largest contributor to new homes in London, our conviction in the long-term resilience and attraction of the capital has been rewarded by the city’s resurgence post COVID-19, with our passion for creating distinctive and well-rounded neighbourhoods providing a clear advantage as customers increasingly prioritise the quality and character of the local setting post pandemic. The £556 million of subsidies provided to deliver affordable housing and committed to wider community and infrastructure benefits exceeds our profit for the year, and is a clear indicator of the social value and benefits that stem from our unique portfolio of long-term regeneration sites.

Most importantly, the year has seen Berkeley deliver comprehensively on its long-term “Our Vision 2030: Transforming Tomorrow” strategy, through which we are leading the industry in tackling today’s most important challenges. This includes the completion of a ground-breaking research project into embodied carbon, which involved detailed studies of 15 of our buildings to identify the most carbon intensive materials and processes, providing previously unavailable data and insight. This has been instrumental in developing our roadmap for meeting our ambitious science-based target to reduce embodied carbon in our buildings by 40% by 2030. This research also demonstrated the progress Berkeley has already made in this area, with our buildings already well below business as usual embodied carbon benchmarks. This is a strong position from which Berkeley and its supply chain can lead the transition to a low carbon, high growth economy.

Berkeley has continued to pioneer nature recovery within our industry, with 46 sites now having net biodiversity gain strategies in place, which together will create more than 500 acres of new or measurably improved natural habitats. Reflecting our focus on brownfield regeneration, most of these beautiful green and blue spaces are being created in urban areas where nature is most depleted and communities lack accessible green space. These sites are set to deliver an average net biodiversity gain of over 400%, far exceeding the Government’s proposed 10% minimum target and reflecting the wider benefits of reviving brownfield land.

We have maintained our industry leading customer Net Promoter Score and health and safety performance and continued our investment in skills and training to make sure our industry is a great place to work for young people looking to begin their careers.

Berkeley has invested £4 billion in its development activities over the last two years. This level of investment and the continued drive to innovate requires a stable and fair regulatory environment that is supportive of responsible businesses. The last year has seen increases in taxation for all businesses and our sector in particular which has also faced further regulatory changes. The restoration of a stable and predictable regulatory and taxation regime is in the interests of both business and Government. For without it, there is a risk that the investment required to deliver much needed new homes and the transition to net zero will not come forward at the necessary pace.

The progress over the last twelve months has been extraordinary and has required a combination of expertise, innovation and determination. I would like to thank our exceptional people and partners for their tremendous efforts and commitment to achieve these results against such a volatile and uncertain backdrop.”