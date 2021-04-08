Berkeley Group appoints Sarah Sands as a new Non-executive Director

Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has announced the appointment of Sarah Sands as a new Non-executive Director of the Company.

Sarah Sands, who will join the join the Board with effect from 30 April 2021, was Editor of the BBC Radio 4 Today programme from 2017 to 2020. Prior to this, Sarah was Editor of London Evening Standard and The Sunday Telegraph and has held Editor in Chief and Consultant Editor roles at Reader’s Digest and the Daily Mail.

Sarah is a Board Director of Hawthorn Advisors and is Chair of the Gender Equality Advisory Council for G7 for 2021 and of the political think tank Bright Blue. She is also a Board Member of London First and Index on Censorship and is a Patron of the National Citizen Service.

Glyn Barker, Chairman said “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Board. Her appointment continues our programme to refresh the Board by June 2022. Sarah is a highly respected journalist with a broad insight on economic, political and social matters and she brings a valuable perspective to the Board on issues that are central to Berkeley Group’s vision and values, including in respect of the environment, sustainability, community and inclusivity.”

There are no details to be disclosed under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.