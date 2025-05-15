Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Banks and bonds power CBRE’s lending boom in 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments

CBRE’s latest market data uncovers a lending and investment resurgence that is gaining pace across Europe in 2025, fuelled by aggressive bank activity and a revitalised bond market. With lending volumes surging and investor confidence on the rise, the stage is set for a powerful year in commercial real estate.

Commercial real estate lending kicked off 2025 with extraordinary momentum. CBRE’s Lending Momentum Index climbed 13 percent from the previous quarter and surged 90 percent compared to the same period last year. This marks the highest reading since early 2023, driven by a wave of loan closings in January and February before markets showed slight caution in March. Despite some turbulence, investor appetite remained strong, reflecting renewed faith in the sector’s fundamentals.

Banks emerged as the dominant force in non-agency lending during the first quarter, significantly increasing their market share to 34 percent from 22 percent in the previous quarter. This upswing highlights the strategic shift by banks to expand their lending portfolios in a market eager for capital deployment. Commercial mortgage-backed securities also made a striking comeback, securing 26 percent of non-agency loan activity, nearly tripling their market share from a year ago. This reawakening of the bond market demonstrates that structured finance is regaining its role as a vital capital source.

Across Europe, real estate investment volumes reached €45 billion in the first quarter, reflecting a six percent increase on the year. Over a rolling twelve-month period, volumes surged by 25 percent, hitting €213 billion. This remarkable growth underlines the return of institutional capital, especially into sectors showing resilience and long-term demand trends.

The Living sector continued to capture investor interest, posting a 43 percent rise in activity over the past year. Residential markets, supported by demographic pressures and housing shortages, proved to be a magnet for capital. Retail, often seen as the most challenged asset class, delivered the strongest quarterly growth with a 26 percent increase in investment volumes. This turnaround signals a growing recognition of retail’s evolving value proposition, especially in prime locations and experience-led formats.

Financial conditions remain tight, but the narrowing of credit spreads provided borrowers with windows of opportunity to refinance early and secure funding for new acquisitions. Increased transaction volumes have also unlocked valuation benchmarks in less liquid segments, giving lenders greater confidence in underwriting new deals. These market dynamics have created an environment where capital is flowing more freely, despite underlying macroeconomic challenges.

CBRE’s underwriting data showed average cap rates rising to 6.1 percent, up by 24 basis points on the quarter, while debt yields climbed sharply to 10.3 percent. This pricing reset reflects lenders’ recalibrated risk assessments. Average Loan-to-Value Ratios edged slightly lower to 62.2 percent, signalling a disciplined but active lending landscape.

CBRE’s insights confirm that 2025 has begun with strength, unlocking new opportunities across the capital stack. As banks, bond markets, and private investors mobilise capital, the outlook for commercial real estate investment remains robust.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Portfolio value £292.2m, 11.4% yield, 0.4% NAV growth

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) reports a diversified portfolio valued at £292.2m as of March 31, 2025, showcasing solid returns and strategic investments.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has released its February 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a diversified portfolio of £301.1m and updated NAV figures.
Growth Stocks

Top UK Dividend Shares on FTSE 250 and AIM

Five UK Stocks to Watch in 2024

Best UK shares in Finance sector in 2024

Discover five UK stocks to watch in 2024 that offer unique exposure to the finance and LSE investment banking sectors. Learn more here.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments wins Specialist Debt performance award 2023 by Citywire (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments to commence a share buyback programme

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.