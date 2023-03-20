Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with 11.12% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with ticker code (BCH) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 25 and 20 with the average target price sitting at $22.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.69 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $21.15 and the 200 day MA is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $10,461m. Company Website: https://portales.bancochile.cl

The potential market cap would be $12,341m based on the market consensus.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

The company has a dividend yield of 11.12% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).