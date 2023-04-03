Banco De Chile Banco De Chile with 10.65% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 12.7% Potential Upside

Banco De Chile Banco De Chile which can be found using ticker (BCH) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 20 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $22.05. Now with the previous closing price of $19.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $20.90 and the 200 day MA is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9,904m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://portales.bancochile.cl

The potential market cap would be $11,159m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

The company has a dividend yield of 10.65% with the ex dividend date set at 16-3-2023 (DMY).