Badger Meter – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -1.7% Downside Potential

Badger Meter with ticker code (BMI) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 108 and has a mean target at $117.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $119.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The day 50 moving average is $118.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to $104.44. The market cap for the company is $3,568m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.badgermeter.com

The potential market cap would be $3,506m based on the market consensus.

Badger Meter manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers’ representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.74% with the ex dividend date set at 23-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 53.67, revenue per share of 19.36 and a 9.61% return on assets.