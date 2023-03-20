Avista Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Avista Corporation which can be found using ticker (AVA) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 and has a mean target at $38.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.71 this would indicate that there is a downside of -6.9%. The 50 day MA is $41.26 and the 200 day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3,130m. Find out more information at: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,913m based on the market consensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services to 17,600 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. As of February 22, 2023, it provided electric service to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers. In addition, the company engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.41% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 19.68, revenue per share of 23.43 and a 1.69% return on assets.