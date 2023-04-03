Avista Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and -6.3% Downside Potential

Avista Corporation with ticker code (AVA) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 50 and 32 with the average target price sitting at $39.60. Now with the previous closing price of $42.28 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $41.03 while the 200 day moving average is $41.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $3,196m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.avistacorp.com

The potential market cap would be $2,993m based on the market consensus.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, and wind facilities. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.33% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.02, revenue per share of 23.43 and a 1.69% return on assets.