Avingtrans subsidiary Booth secures £4.5m HS2 contract

Avingtrans

Avingtrans Plc (LON:AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced its subsidiary Booth Industries (Booth), has secured a new £4.5 million contract to supply pressure-rated fire doors for HS2.

The contract expands upon Booth Industries’ involvement in the HS2 project, following the £36 million contract secured in September 2020 to supply cross passage doors for the London-to-West Midlands segment of the route. Booth will begin mass production of the cross-passage sliding doorsets in its 600m², state-of-the-art production cell during 2025.

Following the initial HS2 contract, Booth developed tested doors capable of withstanding high pressure shockwaves across more than 5 million cycles, delivering a design life exceeding 30 years. This proven innovation and expertise are now being applied to bespoke designs for the newly awarded pressure-door contract.

Austen Adams, divisional managing director of Avingtrans’ AES division, commented:

“The new contract is fantastic news for Booth and represents a significant step forward for the business. Both sets of safety doors will play a crucial role in the operation of the railway, sealing off passageways between tunnels and providing access in case of emergency.

“With trains capable of travelling at speeds of up to 250mph passing within metres of the doors, they not only need to provide reliable fire integrity and insulation but also to withstand a wide range of challenging day-to-day environmental and fatigue pressures. Both doorsets have already set new benchmarks for the industry and we are delighted to see Booth reinforcing its position as an innovator in the sector, developing specialist products with genuine global market potential.”

