Avingtrans upgrades FY25 outlook with stronger EBITDA performance

Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced an update on current trading ahead of conclusion of the financial year ending 31 May 2025.

Based on unaudited management accounts for FY25, the Company now expects to report Adj. EBITDA¹ ahead of market expectations², driven by better than anticipated performance within the Advanced Engineering Systems (AES) division. Revenues are expected to be in-line2.

Avingtrans intends to provide a more detailed update on current performance by way of a trading update to be published in mid June 2025.

¹Adjusted to add back amortisation of intangibles from business combinations, acquisition costs and exceptional items and discontinued operations.

² Prior to today’s announcement, the Company understands that market expectations for FY25 were Revenues of £161.0m and

Adj. EBITDA of £15.1m.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.