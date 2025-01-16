Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avingtrans reports strong order book going into 2025, expects further growth

Avingtrans plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Avingtrans PLC (LON: AVG), which designs, manufactures and supplies critical components, modules, systems and associated services to the energy, medical and industrial sectors, has announced that trading in the first six months of the financial year to 30 November 2024 is in line with management expectations.

The Advanced Engineering Systems division performed well in the first half. Notably, Booth Industries has completed the endurance testing for the HS2 tunnel “doorset” and is now planning the deployment of new and advanced manufacturing technologies, to enable full scale production in 2025. These advances mean that Booth is well placed to benefit from further contracts relating to the HS2 project, as well as possible similar projects internationally.

The Company continues to enjoy good traction in signing up distribution partners for its Medical products in the US and Europe whilst volumes are in their ramp up phase. Revenues in this division are trading in line with management expectations with more material increases in volume expected to emerge in FY26.

Steve McQuillan, CEO of Avingtrans, commented:

“I am pleased to share that the Group’s trading performance for the first half of the year aligns with expectations. The Group continues to have a strong order book going into 2025, and we expect further growth, as we benefit from favourable macro conditions in the energy, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors. We remain confident in our ability to meet market expectations for FY25 and this reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering value and achieving our strategic objectives.”

Notice of Results

Avingtrans will publish its results for the six months ended 30 November 2024 on 26 February 2025, at which time it will provide a further performance update.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Avingtrans plc

    Avingtrans’ Adaptix named “the most exciting emerging technology”

    Avingtrans plc's Adaptix, an innovator in 3D X-Ray imaging, wins Aerospace Technology Innovation Award for its breakthrough in non-destructive testing.

    Avingtrans CEO Steve McQuillan on Record Growth, Investments and Future Strategies (VIDEO)

    Avingtrans plc CEO Steve McQuillan discusses preliminary results for the year ended 31 May 2024, highlighting record sales, strategic acquisitions, and future growth.
    Avingtrans

    Avingtrans reports Record Revenue and Strategic Growth in FY24 financial results

    Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG) announces a remarkable 17.3% revenue increase to £136.6m for the year ended 31 May 2024, highlighting strategic investments and robust growth across energy and medical sectors.
    Avingtrans

    Avingtrans reports Record Revenue and exceeds market expectations for FY24

    Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG) reports record revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of expectations for the financial year ending 31 May 2024, with strong growth across its divisions.

    Avingtrans Plc CEO Steve McQuillan on Strategic Growth, Interim Results and Outlook (VIDEO)

    Avingtrans plc CEO Steve McQuillan discusses interim results, acquisitions, and company restructuring in an exclusive interview with DirectorsTalk.
    Avingtrans plc

    Avingtrans announces 30.4% revenue growth in interim results

    Avingtrans PLC (LON:AVG) announces interim results for Nov 2023, showing a 30.4% revenue increase and 14.1% rise in adjusted EBITDA. Operating highlights include acquisitions and new contracts in various sectors.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.