Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation sells ATR 72-600 aircraft to Caribbean airline, boosting cash flow

Avation plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Avation PLC (LON: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced the concurrent delivery and sale of a new ATR 72-600 aircraft. This aircraft is new ex-factory Toulouse and is the first of a series of two sold to an airline in the Caribbean region.  The profitable sale of this aircraft releases around US$5 million in cash which will primarily be reinvested into pre-delivery payment instalments for the Company’s order for ten ATR 72-600 aircraft which was announced in May 2024. 

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC, said: “The Company is pleased to have closed this profitable sale, which is a further demonstration of the continued strength in the market for ATR turboprop aircraft. Avation is primarily an aircraft operating lessor but was willing to sell this aircraft, in this instance, due to the attractive economics of the transaction.”

Avation welcomes shareholder questions and comments and advises the email address for questions is: [email protected] and the Company provides an investor Q & A during the conference call associated with release of results. The head office telephone number is +65 6252 2077.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation PLC

Avation secures US$85 million portfolio financing facility

Avation PLC (LON: AVAP) secures US$85 million financing from a major bank to refinance its aircraft fleet and fund future acquisitions.
Avation plc

Avation proposed final dividend of 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share

Avation PLC announces its AGM on December 19, 2024, in Singapore, and proposes a 0.5p final dividend, rewarding shareholders upon approval.
Broker Ratings

Avation PLC 51.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC

Avation PLC Annual Report 2024: Future strategy aligns with market trends

Aircraft leasing thrives as a growth industry, driven by high demand and flexible leasing models, with forecasts pointing to a doubling of the global aircraft fleet.
Avation PLC

Avation PLC Positioned for Growth with Significant Value Upside, Says Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC shines as a promising investment in aircraft leasing, with a "Buy" rating and strong potential amidst industry challenges.
Avation plc

Avation signs twelve-year lease agreement with Japanese airline JCAS

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) signs a 12-year lease with JCAS Airways for a new ATR 72-600 aircraft, marking a significant step in regional air travel expansion.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.