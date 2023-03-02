Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Avation plc signs new Airline leasing customer in Pacific region (LON:AVAP)

AVATION Plc

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced today that it has signed a lease agreement with a new airline customer in the Pacific region. The lease is for an ATR 72-600 aircraft that was repossessed in August 2022, following the default of an airline in Myanmar.  The aircraft is due to be delivered to the new customer for a lease term of 24 months. This transition reduces the number of off-lease aircraft in Avation’s fleet from three to two.


Avation’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield said: “We are pleased to place this aircraft on lease to a new customer. Delivery will occur in the next few weeks. The management remains confident of placing or selling the two remaining unutilised aircraft before 30 June 2023.”

Avation PLC is an aircraft leasing company, headquartered in Singapore, owning and managing a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/PPlvu
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.