Avation Plc announces 2025 AGM details

Avation plc

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has announced that it will be holding its annual general meeting at 9.00 a.m. (UK time) on 26 November 2025, at 65 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169370.

Copies of the following documents will be posted to shareholders and be available on our website www.avation.net/notices.html:

·          Notice of AGM

·          Form of proxy for use at the AGM

The Company’s Annual Report for 2025 is available on the Company’s website at www.avation.net/reports.html.

