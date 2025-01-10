Avation PLC 89.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Avation PLC with ticker (LON:AVAP) now has a potential upside of 89.7% according to Canaccord Genuity.



AVAP.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 285 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Avation PLC share price of 150 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 89.7%. Trading has ranged between 102 (52 week low) and 192 (52 week high) with an average of 799,433 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £99,100,589.



Avation PLC is a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company. The Company owns and manages a fleet of commercial passenger aircraft which it leases to airlines around the world. The Company leases to various airlines in Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company has approximately 32 aircrafts. The Company’s fleet includes Airbus A330, A321, A320 and A220 aircraft, B777-300ER aircraft and ATR 72 aircraft. Its subsidiaries include Avation Capital S.A., Capital Lease Aviation Limited, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd., AVAP Leasing (Asia) Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) II Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) III Limited, AVAP Leasing (Asia) IV Limited and Capital MSN 4033 II Limited.







