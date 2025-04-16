Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Avation lands first South American lease deal

Avation-plc

Avation Secures Long-Term Lease Deal as It Lands in South America for the First Time

Avation PLC is planting its flag in a new territory. With a strategic move into South America, the aircraft leasing company has sealed a significant deal that hints at broader ambitions and market expansion. Investors should take note as this marks more than just a lease—it’s a sign of targeted global growth.

Avation PLC has signed a six-year lease agreement with Clic Air SA, a Colombian regional airline, for one of its ATR 72-600 aircraft. This marks Avation’s official entry into the South American market—an area of significant potential for regional aviation leasing. The aircraft, which is currently in the process of being returned by its previous operator, will undergo routine maintenance and inspections before being handed over to Clic Air in the coming weeks.

This agreement is more than just a routine lease. For Avation, it represents a deliberate step into a fast-growing market where regional connectivity remains a vital component of economic development. Colombia, with its diverse geography and increasing demand for efficient domestic travel, provides a strategic starting point for Avation’s ambitions in Latin America. The ATR 72-600, known for its fuel efficiency and performance in short-haul routes, aligns well with the operational needs of carriers like Clic Air that serve regional hubs and remote destinations.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation, described the lease as a pivotal milestone in the company’s ongoing growth story. His comments underscore the significance of the deal not just as a transaction, but as a strategic foothold in a promising region. The addition of Clic Air as a customer further diversifies Avation’s operator base and extends its global footprint, reinforcing its position as a nimble and responsive player in the aircraft leasing sector.

The deal also highlights Avation’s strong asset management capabilities. Rather than letting an aircraft remain idle following its return from a previous operator, the company has quickly repositioned it with a new lessee, demonstrating operational agility and proactive leasing strategy. For investors, this speaks to efficient capital deployment and potential for steady lease revenue in a new market.

Looking ahead, Avation’s entry into South America could signal a broader regional strategy. The continent is home to several underserved air travel markets where demand is growing, particularly in the wake of pandemic recovery and infrastructure development. By placing its first aircraft in Colombia, Avation may be laying the groundwork for further expansion across neighbouring countries.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

About DirectorsTalk Interviews

Three Exclusive CEO Video Interviews in March on Important Breaking News You May Have Missed

CEO Interviews providing valuable insights into their companies' latest financial results, strategic moves, and future outlooks
Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.

Avation PLC Soaring Lease Rates, Strong Results, and a Smart Fleet Strategy (Video)

With airlines eager for planes and Avation positioned for steady growth, the outlook remains strong.
Avation plc

Avation plc’s Strong H1 Performance Signals Growth Potential – Zeus Capital

Avation report a strong set of interim results, highlighting robust fleet utilisation, growing lease revenues, and a solid financial position.
Avation plc

Avation Continues to Soar with Strong Financial Growth – Zeus

Results reflect resilience and ability to navigate the evolving aviation market successfully
Avation PLC

Avation Secures New Loan Agreement, Unlocking Growth Potential – Zeus

Avation plc secures an $85M expandable financing facility, enhancing cash flow and strategic growth in the booming global aircraft leasing market.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.