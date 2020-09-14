Avacta Group results and presentation Monday, 28 September 2020

Avacta Group plc (LON:AVCT), the developer of Affimer® biotherapeutics and reagents, has stated that it will announce its unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 on Monday, 28 September 2020.

Shareholder webinar

A shareholder and investor webinar presentation by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer will take place at 10:30 hrs on Monday, 28 September 2020.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform.

Avacta is committed to ensuring that there are appropriate communication structures for all elements of its shareholder base so that its strategy, business model and performance are clearly understood.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and then click “Add to meet” Avacta Group via the following link to join the webinar:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/avacta-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who have already registered and clicked “Add to meet” Avacta Group plc, will be automatically invited.

· Investors are encouraged to submit questions pre-event via the Investor Meet Company Platform, once registered.

· Questions can be submitted pre-event via the “Ask a Question” function located on your Investor Meet Company dashboard, in addition questions can be submitted during the live event.

· Whilst the Company will not be in a position to answer every question it receives, it will address the most prominent within the confines of information already disclosed to the market through regulatory notifications.

· Responses to the Q&A will be published at the earliest opportunity on the Investor Meet Company platform.

· Investor feedback can also be submitted post the event on the Investor Meet Company platform to ensure the Company can understand the views of all elements of its shareholder base.

Analyst briefing

A sell-side analyst briefing given by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, will be held by webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 09.00 hrs on Monday, 28 September 2020.

Pre-registration is required for attendance to the call. To confirm attendance, please email avacta@yellowjerseypr.com and you will be sent the link to join.

The presentation will be posted on the Company’s website at the following address:

