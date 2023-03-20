Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Automatic Data Processing. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Automatic Data Processing. with ticker code (ADP) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 278 and 213 with the average target price sitting at $247.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $215.80 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 14.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $226.89 and the 200 day moving average is $234.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89,400m. Find out more information at: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $102,661m based on the market consensus.

Automatic Data Processing. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.32% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.74, revenue per share of 41.49 and a 4.58% return on assets.

