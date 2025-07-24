Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Stock Analysis: Navigating the 3.66% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) stands as a formidable player in the technology sector, specifically within the software application industry. With a robust market capitalization of $123.49 billion, ADP is a stalwart in providing cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions worldwide. Investors have long regarded ADP as a reliable entity, thanks to its comprehensive suite of services that cater to businesses of varying sizes through its Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) segments.

Currently trading at $304.23, ADP’s stock has seen price fluctuations within a 52-week range of $247.10 to $326.81. The stock price remains relatively stable with a recent minor change of $1.25, representing a 0.00% movement. This stability is underscored by its position relative to its 50-day moving average of $312.00 and its 200-day moving average of $301.81. While the RSI (14) of 70.19 suggests the stock may be approaching overbought levels, the MACD indicator at -2.31 indicates potential bearish momentum.

ADP’s valuation metrics reveal a forward P/E ratio of 27.96, highlighting investor expectations of future earnings growth. The company’s strong return on equity of 76.29% is particularly impressive, illustrating its efficiency in generating profits from shareholder equity. Furthermore, ADP’s free cash flow stands at a substantial $2.91 billion, providing a solid foundation for potential reinvestment and shareholder returns.

Investors keen on income generation will find ADP’s dividend yield of 2.02% attractive, backed by a payout ratio of 60.12%. This payout ratio suggests that ADP maintains a balanced approach, rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings for growth initiatives.

Analyst ratings for ADP are mixed, with four buy ratings, twelve hold ratings, and a single sell rating. The analysts’ target price range spans from $291.11 to $350.00, with an average target price of $315.37. This implies a potential upside of approximately 3.66% from its current trading price, suggesting a moderate opportunity for capital appreciation.

ADP’s robust revenue growth of 5.70% signifies its ongoing expansion and the increasing demand for its HCM solutions. The company’s strategic offerings, such as RUN Powered by ADP and ADP Workforce Now, continue to attract a broad spectrum of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP has established itself as a leader in its field. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate in the dynamic tech landscape underscores its long-standing success and positions it well for future growth.

For investors, ADP offers a compelling mix of stability, income potential, and moderate growth prospects. While the current technical indicators suggest a cautious approach due to overbought conditions, the company’s strong fundamentals and strategic market position make it a noteworthy consideration for those seeking exposure in the technology sector. As always, investors should weigh their risk tolerance and investment goals when considering an addition to their portfolios.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple