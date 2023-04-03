Automatic Data Processing – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 12.9% Upside Potential

Automatic Data Processing with ticker code (ADP) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 278 and 213 calculating the mean target price we have $247.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at $219.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $222.34 while the 200 day moving average is $234.30. The company has a market cap of $92,247m. Company Website: https://www.adp.com

The potential market cap would be $104,150m based on the market consensus.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.25% with the ex dividend date set at 9-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.61, revenue per share of 41.49 and a 4.58% return on assets.