Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

ATR’s approach to regional aviation deserves a closer look

Avation-plc

ATR, the Franco‑Italian aircraft manufacturer backed by Airbus and Leonardo, used this year’s ERA General Assembly to reaffirm its identity as a company with one foot in industrial excellence and the other in strategic dialogue. Best known for its twin‑engine turboprops operating below 90 seats, ATR has long been the go‑to name for regional carriers serving hard‑to‑reach destinations and low‑density routes. But at the industry’s key annual gathering, it positioned itself as a convenor of regional relevance, sustainability strategy and policy‑level engagement.

In Estoril, ATR cast the spotlight on the role of regional aviation in delivering essential connectivity, particularly across Europe’s secondary and underserved markets. This narrative landed differently given the context: a room full of operators facing cost pressure, regulatory tightening and rising sustainability demands. ATR’s message was tailored to resonate with those constraints. It advocated for a more tailored regulatory approach that recognises the specific economics of regional operations, a significant distinction in an era where environmental and compliance costs often fall hardest on smaller carriers.

The company also used the platform to highlight its position in aviation’s energy transition. As a partner in the EU’s Clean Aviation initiative and a proponent of hybrid‑electric and sustainable aviation fuel pathways, ATR is embedding environmental credibility directly into its product roadmap.

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company owning a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Avation’s future focus are new technology low CO2 emission aircraft.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Avation prices US$300m senior notes due 2031 to refinance 2026 debt

Avation has priced US$300 million of 8.5% senior unsecured notes due May 2031 under its new US$1 billion global medium term note programme.
Avation plc

Avation secures eight-year lease for ATR 72-600 with European ACMI provider

Avation has signed an eight-year lease agreement with a European ACMI provider for an eight-year-old ATR 72-600 aircraft, set to transition in February 2026.
Avation

Avation Plc FY2025 annual report: Revenue up 19% with dividend declared

Avation Plc reported FY2025 revenue of $110.1m, up 19.2%, and EBITDA of $107.1m. The company posted a $7.7m loss after tax, reduced net indebtedness to $604.2m, and declared a 1.0
Avation

Avation completes sale of Boeing 777-300ER at profit above book value

Avation has finalised the sale of a Boeing B777-300ER leased to Philippine Airlines, generating a material profit above book value. The transaction releases significant cash, which will be used to
Avation PLC

Avation reports US$110m revenue and strengthened balance sheet for FY25

Avation expects revenue of around US$110 million for the year to 30 June 2025. The company has reduced outstanding bond debt to US$298 million through repurchases and improved its credit
Avation plc

Avation signs 12-year lease for ATR 72-600 with Cambodian airline

Avation has agreed a twelve-year lease with a Cambodian carrier for a new ATR 72-600, the second of ten aircraft ordered in 2024. Delivery is scheduled for February 2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple