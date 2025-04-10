ATR earns back-to-back CDP B scores for climate progress

Investors are taking note as ATR reinforces its green credentials with another solid performance on the world’s leading climate benchmark. Backed by science and transparency, the company’s climate strategy is building long-term value in a future defined by low-carbon aviation.

ATR has once again demonstrated its environmental leadership by securing a B-score from CDP Climate Change for the second year running. This achievement reflects the company’s strategic focus on climate action and its commitment to delivering measurable, science-aligned progress in decarbonising aviation. The B-score positions ATR among those actively addressing climate risks through robust emissions targets, detailed disclosures, and proactive risk management—building confidence with investors seeking sustainable aviation solutions.

Central to ATR’s climate roadmap is a bold commitment to cut absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across Scope 1 and Scope 2—covering operational processes and energy consumption—by 2030, compared to a 2018 baseline. This ambition is aligned with the 1.5°C target set out in the Paris Agreement, signalling that ATR is not merely following global trends, but aligning with the most rigorous climate science available. The company’s plans extend beyond its direct operations; by 2030, it aims to reduce emissions from its in-service aircraft fleet (Scope 3 – use of sold products) by 30%, also against 2018 levels. These targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, lending further credibility and accountability to ATR’s climate commitments.

The CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, provides a globally respected framework for evaluating corporate climate strategies. Its scoring system—ranging from A to F—goes beyond emissions reporting, assessing a company’s governance, environmental leadership, risk management, and the strength of its transition plans. ATR’s continued strong performance affirms its position as a responsible industrial player embracing long-term climate resilience.

By voluntarily disclosing its environmental data to CDP, ATR contributes to the largest database of self-reported climate information in the world. This open reporting not only fosters transparency, it also supports a global shift toward more informed and sustainable capital allocation. ATR’s participation underscores its belief that environmental responsibility and financial performance are no longer separate objectives, but two sides of the same coin.

Pierre Farjounel, ATR’s Chief Industrial Strategy Officer and Head of Future Developments, emphasised the broader impact of this recognition. “Securing a B score for the second year in a row highlights our unwavering commitment to embedding sustainability into every facet of our operations,” he said. “This is not just a societal expectation; it’s what our customers demand. By championing transparency and accountability, we’re building trust and driving real change throughout our entire ecosystem.”

For investors, ATR’s consistent CDP performance offers a clear signal: the company is not only preparing for a lower-carbon future—it is actively shaping it. With aviation under mounting scrutiny for its environmental footprint, ATR’s structured, science-based approach provides a compelling example of how aerospace manufacturers can lead the transition to a sustainable future while maintaining operational excellence.

