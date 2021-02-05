AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi did not meet the primary endpoint in KESTREL Phase III trial

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) updates on KESTREL Phase III trial of Imfinzi with or without tremelimumab in the 1st-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.

The KESTREL Phase III trial for AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) did not meet the primary endpoint of improving overall survival (OS) versus the EXTREME treatment regimen (chemotherapy plus cetuximab), a standard of care, in the 1st-line treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumours expressed high levels of PD-L1. Also, the combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab did not indicate an OS benefit in ‘all-comer’ patients, a secondary endpoint.

The safety and tolerability profiles for Imfinzi as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab were consistent with previous trials. The data will be shared in due course.

HNSCC

Nearly 750,000 patients were diagnosed with head and neck cancer around the world in 2020.1 Two thirds of these patients are diagnosed in advanced stages, and more than half of those treated eventually relapse.2,3 Median survival for a patient with an uncurable or metastatic relapse remains under one year.3 More than 90% of all head and neck cancers start in the squamous cells that line the mouth, nose and throat and are called head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.4

KESTREL

The KESTREL Phase III trial was a randomised, open-label, multi-centre, global trial in the 1st-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. The trial tested Imfinzi or Imfinzi plus a second immunotherapy, tremelimumab, versus the EXTREME treatment regimen (cetuximab with cisplatin or carboplatin plus 5-fluorouracil), a standard of care treatment. High PD-L1 was defined as either 50% or more tumour cells or 25% or more tumour-infiltrating immune cells expressing PD-L1.

The trial was conducted in more than 200 centres across 23 countries, including centres in the US, Europe, South America and Asia. The primary endpoint was OS in patients with high PD-L1 expression in the Imfinzi monotherapy arm. OS in ‘all-comer’ patients treated with the combination of Imfinzi plus tremelimumab was being tested as a key secondary endpoint.

Imfinzi

Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to PD-L1 and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with PD-1 and CD80, countering the tumour’s immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.

Imfinzi is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after chemoradiation therapy in the EU, US, Japan, China and many other countries, based on the PACIFIC Phase III trial. Additionally, it is approved in the EU, US, Japan and many other countries for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) based on the CASPIAN Phase III trial. Imfinzi is also approved for previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer in the US and several other countries.

As part of a broad development programme, Imfinzi is being tested as a monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with NSCLC, SCLC, bladder cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), biliary tract cancer, oesophageal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and other solid tumours.