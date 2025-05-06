AstraZeneca Plc Calquence combo approved in EU for first-line MCL

AstraZeneca Plc (LON:AZN) Calquence (acalabrutinib) in combination with bendamustine and rituximab has been approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use and was based on positive results from ECHO Phase III trial, presented at the European Haematology Association (EHA) 2024 Congress and published in The Journal of Clinical Oncology, which demonstrated that Calquence plus bendamustine and rituximab reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 27% compared to standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.73; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.57-0.94; p=0.016). Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 66.4 months for patients treated with the Calquence combination versus 49.6 with chemoimmunotherapy alone.

MCL is a rare and typically aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, often diagnosed at an advanced stage.1,2 An estimated 6,000 patients were diagnosed with MCL in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy in 2024.3

Martin Dreyling, MD, Department of Medicine, University Hospital LMU Munich, and investigator in the trial, said: “This approval provides a new first-line treatment option for patients in the EU with mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive lymphoma with a dismal long-term outcome still today. With a progression-free survival improvement of more than 16 months for these patients, the acalabrutinib combination is a much-needed advance in this challenging disease.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “Treatment with the Calquence combination in first-line mantle cell lymphoma demonstrated a significant improvement in progression free survival and a consistent safety profile for patients in the pivotal ECHO trial. As the first and only BTK inhibitor approved in this indication in the EU, we are proud to provide a much-needed new option to patients living with this difficult disease.”

The safety and tolerability of Calquence was consistent with its known safety profile, and no new safety signals were identified.

Calquence plus bendamustine and rituximab is approved in the US and several other countries in this setting based on the ECHO results. Regulatory applications are currently under review in Japan and several other countries in this indication.

This approval follows the recent approval for Calquence monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory MCL in the EU.

