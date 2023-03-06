AstraZeneca Enhertu showed clinically meaningful and durable responses

AstraZeneca Plc (LON:AZN) today provided an results from an analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial.

Positive high-level results from an analysis of the ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial showed AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) met the prespecified target for objective response rate (ORR) and demonstrated durable response across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumours in heavily pretreated patients.

Enhertu is a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

The DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic previously treated, HER2-expressing solid tumours not eligible for curative therapy, including biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, and rare cancers. The primary endpoint of the trial is investigator-assessed confirmed ORR and investigator-assessed duration of response (DoR) is a key secondary endpoint.

The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and shared with global regulatory authorities.

HER2 is a tyrosine kinase receptor protein expressed on the surface of various tissue cells throughout the body and is involved in normal cell growth.1,2 In some cancer cells, HER2 expression is amplified or the cells have activating mutations.1,3 While HER2-directed therapies have been used to treat breast, gastric and lung cancers, more research is needed evaluating their potential role in treating other HER2-expressing tumour types.2,4-6

Cristian Massacesi, Chief Medical Officer and Oncology Chief Development Officer, AstraZeneca, said, “Enhertu has already demonstrated its potential to improve outcomes for patients with HER2-targetable breast, gastric and lung cancers, and these positive initial results in other tumour settings with significant unmet need are very encouraging. The DESTINY-PanTumor02 results mark an important step forward in our understanding of the potential role of Enhertu across multiple HER2-expressing tumour types.”

Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said, “The clinically meaningful responses seen in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial reaffirm our belief in the potential of Enhertu across multiple HER2-expressing cancers. The results seen so far across multiple cohorts of the trial will inform next steps of our broad development programme as we look to bring this important medicine to as many patients as quickly as possible.”

The safety profile observed in patients treated with Enhertu in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial was consistent with that seen in other trials of Enhertu with no new safety signals identified.