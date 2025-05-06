Associated British Foods Plc confirms talks with Endless over Allied Bakeries

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has noted recent media speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Endless LLP regarding a potential transaction. However, there is no certainty that a transaction will be concluded nor as to the terms of such a transaction.

As stated in Associated British Foods’ Interim Results Announcement on 29 April 2025, Allied Bakeries continues to face a very challenging market. We are evaluating strategic options for Allied Bakeries against this backdrop and we remain committed to increasing long-term shareholder value. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.