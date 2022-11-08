Associated British Foods final dividend of 29.9p per share

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has confirmed that, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Company’s annual general meeting to be held on 9 December 2022, a final dividend of 29.9 pence per share will be paid on 13 January 2023 to shareholders on the Company’s register of members at the close of business on 16 December 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 15 December 2022.

Associated British Foods operates a dividend reinvestment plan (‘DRIP’). The final date for receipt or withdrawal of elections under the DRIP for the dividend will be 21 December 2022.