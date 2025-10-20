Asian markets find a new catalyst in trade thaw and growth signals

Asian equity markets have begun the week on firmer ground, buoyed by optimism that trade discussions between major economies could gain new momentum. Investor appetite has returned, lifting indices in Seoul and Taipei to record levels and reigniting interest in a region that many had written off as constrained by policy headwinds and soft external demand.

Economic data across parts of Asia have also underscored resilience. Manufacturing output in several key economies has steadied, supported by stronger technology exports and signs of improvement in domestic consumption. These developments suggest that the regional cycle, once dominated by worries over property weakness and uneven recovery, could be moving towards a more balanced footing.

Softer expectations for Western interest-rate paths have lent support to Asian currencies, improving capital flows and reducing funding pressure. Central banks across the region remain cautious but have space to maintain accommodative stances if needed.

