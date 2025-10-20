Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Asian markets find a new catalyst in trade thaw and growth signals

Fidelity

Asian equity markets have begun the week on firmer ground, buoyed by optimism that trade discussions between major economies could gain new momentum. Investor appetite has returned, lifting indices in Seoul and Taipei to record levels and reigniting interest in a region that many had written off as constrained by policy headwinds and soft external demand.

Economic data across parts of Asia have also underscored resilience. Manufacturing output in several key economies has steadied, supported by stronger technology exports and signs of improvement in domestic consumption. These developments suggest that the regional cycle, once dominated by worries over property weakness and uneven recovery, could be moving towards a more balanced footing.

Softer expectations for Western interest-rate paths have lent support to Asian currencies, improving capital flows and reducing funding pressure. Central banks across the region remain cautious but have space to maintain accommodative stances if needed.

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values Annual Report 2025 – 17% total return

Fidelity Asian Values has reported strong results for the year ended 31 July 2025, delivering a 12.4% Net Asset Value return and a 17.0% total share price return, outperforming its benchmark index return of 7.1%.
Fidelity

Nitin Bajaj Fidelity explains investment strategy in China and Indonesia (LON:FAS)

Nitin Bajaj, portfolio manager of Fidelity Asian Values, sees attractive opportunities emerging in China and Indonesia as market dislocations create value for long-term investors.
Fidelity

In-demand Asian small-cap value stocks drive Fidelity Asian Values NAV up 16.2%

Fidelity Asian Values reported strong performance in its August 2025 monthly factsheet. The Trust’s NAV rose 16.2% over the 12 months to 31 August 2025, ahead of its reference index which gained 7.8%, while the share price increased 20.4% over the same period.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values reports 17% share price rise over 12 months 

The Trust’s NAV rose 12.4% over the 12 months to 31 July 2025, ahead of the index at 7.1%, with the share price up 17.0%. Stock selection was the key driver of relative performance, with holdings in China and Hong Kong adding value, while overweight exposure to Indonesia detracted.
Fidelity

Fidelity favours investing in Chinese small and mid-cap companies (LON:FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values Investment Director Himalee Bahl highlights the Trust’s disciplined value-focused approach amid market uncertainty. By targeting undervalued small and mid-cap companies across China, Indonesia, and South Korea, the Trust avoids momentum-driven areas such as AI-related stocks in Taiwan and expensive Indian small caps.
Fidelity

Fidelity Asian Values significantly outperforms its index over 1 year (LON:FAS)

Over the 12 months to 30 June 2025, the Trust’s NAV rose 4.9%, outperforming its reference index which fell 0.1%, while the share price gained 6.9%. Stock selection was the key driver, with contrarian positions in China and Australia and picks in materials and consumer staples adding value, though an overweight in Indonesian small caps detracted.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple