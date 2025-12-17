Asian stocks rise as investors rotate into new sectors

Asian equities have edged higher in recent sessions, supported by a rotation into sectors with stronger fundamentals and steadier earnings visibility. Rather than pulling back, investors are repositioning across the region, moving away from stretched technology names and into areas offering more consistent value.

Technology stocks, which had driven much of this year’s gains, recently came under pressure as concerns around valuation and earnings growth caught up with the trade. That correction has triggered a shift in positioning. While some tech names have bounced from oversold levels, institutional flows suggest that many investors are using the recovery to rebalance. Hedge funds and long-only managers are trimming exposure to high-beta tech and increasing allocations to sectors like financials, industrials, and materials, particularly in Japan and Southeast Asia.

Japan’s market remains a key focus. A weaker yen has continued to support exporters, while expectations for only gradual policy tightening from the Bank of Japan have helped keep risk appetite intact. Meanwhile, India and parts of ASEAN are benefiting from domestic demand resilience, policy consistency, and a growing pool of quality mid-cap names with attractive return profiles.

