Asian shares attract capital as tech and exporters regain momentum

Asian shares are moving higher into the final weeks of the year, driven by a clear pickup in appetite for technology and export-led names.

Japan continues to lead the region’s momentum. The yen remains near its lows, giving exporters a sustained advantage, but the renewed equity interest runs deeper than currency. Market participants are increasingly viewing the Bank of Japan’s approach as controlled and gradual, removing a key source of uncertainty. With policy risk receding, capital is rotating back into industrial and technology stocks, particularly where forward earnings remain intact.

South Korea and Taiwan are seeing renewed flows into chipmakers and component suppliers. These are part of a broader recalibration towards core tech exposures that had been reduced earlier in the cycle. Demand linked to AI infrastructure and global electronics is providing a clear narrative for investors looking past near-term volatility.

China and Hong Kong remain more selective, but here too the market is shifting. There is little evidence of fresh policy stimulus, but the absence of new downside surprises has stabilised sentiment.

