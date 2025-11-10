Follow us on:

Asian equities find a new tail‑wind amid US budget hopes

Fidelity

A subtle shift in global sentiment has caught investors’ attention, as signs of a potential resolution to the United States Senate funding impasse delivered a welcome boost to Asian markets. The prospect of ending the 40‑day government shutdown in Washington has stirred optimism while highlighting how deeply interconnected today’s equity markets have become.

Across Asia, benchmark indices advanced notably. In particular, Indonesia’s share market reached a fresh all‑time high, while South Korea and Taiwan edged close to their record peaks. The broader MSCI Emerging Asia index rose over 1%, returning to levels last seen about two weeks ago. Reports show the South Korean won appreciated around 0.6 per cent, and Malaysia’s ringgit reached a one‑year strength, signalling renewed capital flows into the region.

The crux behind this upward move lies in the US lawmakers’ tentative agreement to bundle short‑term funding through January 2026 with three full‑year spending bills, a move designed to halt the shutdown and restore fiscal clarity. While not yet final, the initiative has alleviated a key source of global uncertainty.

