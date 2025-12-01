Asia’s market tone shifts as capital starts to reposition

Markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand moved higher on steady volume, driven not by local developments but by a broader sense that the global rate environment is tilting. The recalibration is tied closely to expectations that US monetary policy may ease sooner than previously assumed.

There is growing belief that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its tightening cycle, and that the next step is likely a cut rather than a hike. While not yet confirmed, the possibility has opened a tactical window. Asian markets, which have lagged much of the developed world in recent quarters, now offer a combination of lower valuations and improving sentiment.

The Thai baht has moved to a two-month high, reflecting renewed appetite for local assets. Currency strength adds a second layer of support, reducing hedging costs and signalling greater stability.

