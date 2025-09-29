Asia steadies as investors navigate policy shifts and US uncertainty

Markets opened with tentative strength, balancing the push of renewed interest in technology with the pull of political and monetary questions that could redefine the weeks ahead.

Equities across the region edged higher, supported by the resilience of technology names and a softer backdrop in US Treasury yields. The MSCI Asia ex Japan index advanced modestly, leaving it on track to close September with a meaningful monthly rise. Japan stood apart, its leading indices slipping under the weight of a firmer yen, which narrowed export margins and drew selling in major industrials.

After a week of turbulence, semiconductor leaders such as South Korea’s SK Hynix powered higher, signalling that investors remain willing to back cyclical recovery themes when valuation and policy conditions align. That appetite was strengthened by easing bond yields in the United States, which offered relief to rate-sensitive assets and also reignited speculation about forthcoming cuts by the Federal Reserve.

