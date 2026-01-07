Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Arbuthnot Latham earns national recognition as UK Private Bank of the Year

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Latham has received one of the UK’s most respected accolades in the private banking sector after being named UK Private Bank of the Year at the 2025 Spear’s Awards.

While the private banking sector continues to evolve, with many firms leaning into digital efficiencies and cost-led transformation, Arbuthnot Latham has remained focused on a more traditional strength: client service. The award highlights the effectiveness of this approach. Rather than pursuing growth through aggressive acquisition or high-volume expansion, the bank has positioned itself around high-quality engagement, tailored advice and an understanding of the personal and professional lives of its clients.

Arbuthnot Latham has also collected other significant industry accolades in recent months, reinforcing the consistency of its performance across client experience, service delivery and overall strategy.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Latham earns national recognition as UK Private Bank of the Year

Arbuthnot Latham has been named UK Private Bank of the Year at the 2025 Spear’s Awards, affirming its position as a relationship-led force in private banking.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Business resilience stands to shift as fraud accountability gains sharp legal focus

Fraud risk has moved into the boardroom and onto the investor radar, with legal consequences that now demand a new level of corporate discipline.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Scams are targeting investors through everyday transactions

Scams are targeting investors through ordinary digital habits, the risk is real and preventable.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Why tech leaders are holding their ground in a tougher environment

Top tech companies just delivered earnings that show why they still deserve a place in long-term portfolios.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Adjusting exposure ahead of the narrative shift

Arbuthnot Latham is repositioning for what comes after the rally, favouring stability, diversification, and optionality across portfolios.
Arbuthnot Banking Group

Where wealth management meets the spotlight

For high-net-worth clients in entertainment or sport, the right banking partner must offer more than discretion, it must understand the shape of a career built on visibility.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple