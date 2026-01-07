Arbuthnot Latham earns national recognition as UK Private Bank of the Year

Arbuthnot Latham has received one of the UK’s most respected accolades in the private banking sector after being named UK Private Bank of the Year at the 2025 Spear’s Awards.

While the private banking sector continues to evolve, with many firms leaning into digital efficiencies and cost-led transformation, Arbuthnot Latham has remained focused on a more traditional strength: client service. The award highlights the effectiveness of this approach. Rather than pursuing growth through aggressive acquisition or high-volume expansion, the bank has positioned itself around high-quality engagement, tailored advice and an understanding of the personal and professional lives of its clients.

Arbuthnot Latham has also collected other significant industry accolades in recent months, reinforcing the consistency of its performance across client experience, service delivery and overall strategy.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB), operating as Arbuthnot Latham, offers private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. Established in 1833, Arbuthnot Banking is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.