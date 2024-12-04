Aptamer Group to host webinar and Q&A session for investors

Follow us on:

Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, has announced that Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer and Dr David Bunka, Chief Scientific Officer will be hosting a webinar on Thursday, 12 December 2024 at 6.00 pm (GMT).

The webinar will provide investors with a valuable opportunity to interact with Aptamer Group and gain insights into recent announcements.

There will be a Q&A session for investors after the presentation and questions can be submitted pre-event as part of the registration process.

You can register for the event by using the following link:

https://www.turnerpope.com/register/

We are delighted to announce that the webinar will be chaired by experienced news and corporate events presenter Katie Pilbeam (www.katiepilbeam.com) and hosted by the Company’s broker, Turner Pope Investments.

