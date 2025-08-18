Aptamer secures contract Eetension with top 5 pharma partner

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has announced a contract extension, entailing a new work order, with a top 5 global pharmaceutical company.

As previously announced in the Company’s commercial trading update on 6 November 2024, following the successful completion of a project for the development of Optimer® binders to support an ELISA assay, Aptamer has now secured an extension to this project.

This paid-for extension involves the conversion of these binders into a fully functional ELISA assay. This progression demonstrates the efficacy of Aptamer’s Optimer® technology in meeting the partner’s requirements and advances the project into assay development.

Aptamer retains ownership of the intellectual property associated with these binders, positioning the Company to potentially establish commercialisation licenses in the future. This extension underscores the Group’s ability to deliver high-quality results that foster ongoing partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group said: “We are delighted to have successfully completed the initial binder development phase for this top 5 pharma partner and to now extend our collaboration into assay conversion. This milestone not only validates the performance of our Optimer® platform but also highlights its potential for broader applications in diagnostics and therapeutics. Retaining IP ownership provides us with opportunities for future licensing revenues, aligning with our strategy to build long-term value through repeat business and commercialisation pathways. We look forward to providing further updates as this and other projects progress.”

