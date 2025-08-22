Aptamer advances enzyme modulation projects and expands pharma collaboration

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA), the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life sciences industry, has provided an update on its enzyme modulation projects and a separate development project with a top five pharmaceutical company, highlighting significant advancements in licensing and development.

First enzyme-modulating Optimer® – multiple non-exclusive licensing opportunities

Aptamer’s Optimer® binders modulate enzyme activity by specifically binding to the enzyme, changing its shape or blocking its active site, which can either inhibit or activate its function. This is commercially important because they enable precise, tunable control of enzyme activity, unlocking new possibilities for targeted therapeutics, diagnostics, molecular tools and industrial bioprocessing. The following license opportunities are related to exploitation in diagnostics and molecular tool applications.

· Licence 1: Aptamer has received initial sales forecasts from its first partner for the first commercial enzyme inhibitor in one specific application area. This 10-year non-exclusive licensing deal, which is at an advanced stage of negotiation, is forecast to cover approximately 15% of the Group’s annual overhead through passive income over the next three years. This forecast is subject to the partner achieving its projected sales targets, with commercial sales anticipated to begin before the end of the year.

· Licence 2: Aptamer continues to advance licensing discussions with a second partner, a growing global distributor of enzymes for non-exclusive access to this enzyme-modulating product. Sales forecasts are currently being finalised for this second licensing agreement. Updates will be provided as discussions progress.

· Licence 3: Aptamer has further signed a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with a third partner, a leading global distributor of enzymes, to allow this partner to evaluate the technology. This agreement positions the Company for a potential third non-exclusive licence in this area, further demonstrating the growing interest in Optimer® binders for enzyme modulation applications and demand for new solutions in this field.

Second enzyme-modulating Optimer® project – final development stage

Following successful completion and customer approval of all earlier phases, Aptamer has advanced its second enzyme inhibitor project to the final development stage. Discussions are underway regarding a second licensing deal for this reagent, expanding Aptamer’s portfolio to include two separate enzyme modulation technologies based on its proprietary Optimer® platform.

Update on ELISA project with top five pharmaceutical customer

Separate from the announcement on 18 August 2025, Aptamer has received extremely positive feedback from a top five global pharmaceutical partner on their evaluation of the Optimer®. The customer has evaluated the Optimer® in a parallel application, showing that the Optimer® significantly outperformed all previously tested antibodies. As a result, the customer has placed repeat orders of the Optimer® to expand internal testing and evaluation of the technology. The developed Optimer® will be used to support a current clinical drug development programme, with licensing agreements for such reagents typically commanding up to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

These developments underscore the commercial potential of Aptamer’s Optimer® technology in providing innovative antibody-alternative solutions, with opportunities for recurring revenue through licensing and royalties.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, said: “The progress across our enzyme modulation projects, including the advancement to the final development stage on our second inhibitor, is a really exciting milestone. The sales forecasts for our first commercial enzyme highlight the tangible value our Optimer® platform can deliver, potentially covering a meaningful portion of the Group’s overhead through royalty income. With an MTA now in place with a major global distributor, we are well-positioned for additional non-exclusive licenses. With growing commercial interest from global partners, including one of the world’s top five pharmaceutical companies, we are confident that our Optimer® platform is well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through recurring royalty revenues and strategic licensing opportunities.”

