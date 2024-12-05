Aptamer advances with Unilever, Alzheimer’s diagnostics and AstraZeneca RNA therapies

Aptamer Group plc (LON: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, has provided a technical update on the Group’s multiple strategic programmes. This includes the ongoing partnership with Unilever, the development of an Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic test with Neuro-Bio, and the collaboration with AstraZeneca.

These positive advances reflect the growing commercial and therapeutic potential of Optimer technology across diverse applications, which will offer high potential returns in the mid to long term, in addition to the Group’s day-to-day fee for service work.

Deodorant product development with Unilever

In partnership with Unilever, Aptamer is advancing the development of Optimer binders as active ingredients for deodorant formulations. Recent in-house testing by Aptamer has demonstrated that the Optimer binders remain stable in samples from human skin for over 72 hours, a crucial factor in ensuring efficacy in real-world use. These findings build on earlier studies showing the ability of Optimers to inhibit odour-causing bacterial enzymes, reinforcing their suitability for inclusion in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and moving the project closer to commercial viability.

The current market value for deodorants is more than $21 billion per annum and growing at 4.5% (CAGR for the next 5 years). Unilever is the leader in the deodorant market, with over 30% market share – compared to its nearest competitor, which has a 10% market share.

Alzheimer’s disease test with Neuro-Bio

Aptamer and Neuro-Bio have reached a key milestone in developing an Alzheimer’s disease diagnostic test. Optimer binders targeting Alzheimer’s biomarkers have been successfully integrated into a biosensor test and shown positive results in the analysis of clinical samples. Tests using spinal fluid and saliva samples from Alzheimer’s patients and healthy controls demonstrated robust biomarker detection and a statistically significant differentiation between Alzheimer’s patients and healthy controls.

These results demonstrate the diagnostic potential of Optimers and support their integration into point-of-care testing for clinical applications. Additionally, efforts are underway to adapt this technology for at-home diagnostic use via lateral flow tests, expanding its market potential and accessibility. The diagnostic market value for Alzheimer’s disease was worth over $4.5 billion in 2023.

Targeted RNA therapies to fibrotic liver

As part of the collaboration with AstraZeneca, Aptamer has achieved significant milestones in progressing the fibrotic liver delivery vehicle for use in targeted siRNA delivery. The Group has successfully generated an Optimer-siRNA conjugate using AstraZeneca’s siRNA payload. Testing of this Optimer-siRNA conjugate confirmed that the Optimer delivery vehicle effectively and selectively delivers the siRNA to target fibrotic liver cells, achieving the desired therapeutic effect of target gene silencing. Importantly, gene silencing was observed exclusively in fibrotic liver cells, with no impact on healthy liver cells, demonstrating the absence of off-target effects and reducing the potential for unwanted side effects in downstream therapeutic applications.

The fibrotic liver delivery vehicle was tested in combination with a therapeutic siRNA engineered to reverse fibrosis. The results revealed that treatment of fibrotic liver cell models with an Optimer-siRNA conjugate significantly reduced fibrosis markers, suggesting a potential to mitigate or even reverse liver fibrosis. This marks the third siRNA payload successfully used with the fibrotic liver Optimer delivery vehicle, underscoring its versatility to accommodate multiple siRNA therapies and enhancing its therapeutic and commercial value.

These findings highlight the transformative potential of our Optimer platform in developing targeted delivery vehicles to address the challenges of RNA therapy delivery. The siRNA market was valued at over $13 billion in 2023, and Optimer technology could represent a paradigm shift in the targeted delivery of siRNA molecules

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer of Aptamer Group, commented: “All of the programmes, from fast-moving consumer goods to therapeutics, continue to show excellent results with increased validation and progression towards commercial products that will deliver a value inflection point for Aptamer Group. The Group’s ongoing programmes with some of the largest global pharmaceutical companies across different areas demonstrate our leading aptamer technology and provide a solid commercial footing for future growth.”

Investor webinar

The technical update on these projects will be presented in the upcoming investor webinar with Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr David Bunka, Chief Scientific Officer, on Thursday, 12 December 2024, at 6.00 pm (GMT), along with a Q&A session following the presentation. Questions can be pre-submitted as part of the registration process.

Investors can register for the event by using the following link: www.turnerpope.com/register