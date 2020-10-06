Applied Graphene Materials Results 14th Oct

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM), the producer of specialty graphene materials, has stated that it will be announcing its preliminary results for the period ended 31st July 2020 on 14th October 2020.

For the last decade, AGM has been at the forefront of harnessing the possibilities of graphene. Founded originally by Professor Karl Coleman, the Group has grown from an academic idea from Durham University to a world leader in the development and application of graphene nanoplatelet dispersions for customers in the coatings, composites and functional materials sectors.

The Group utilises its proprietary bottom-up manufacturing process to produce high purity graphene nanoplatelets. Their expertise in dispersion chemistry enables AGM to create optimised, stable and easy to handle dispersions that customers use in real-world industrial products. AGM’s unique approach enables industries to fully realise the potential of graphene in a simple, safe and easy to formulate way.

Applied Graphene Materials, based at the Wilton Centre on Teesside, was admitted to AIM in November 2013, raising £11 million. The Group successfully raised £8.5m in January 2016 and a further £9.8m in November 2017. Since August 2020, the Group’s shares are also listed on OTCQX in the United States. As a result of the funding support and their industry leading technology platform, AGM have been able to develop a significant sales distribution network covering Europe, North America and a partner in Japan. The Group continues to work closely with industrial partners, and have seen the successful launch of numerous commercial products enhanced by their Graphene Dispersions.

