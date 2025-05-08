Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Apax Global Alpha to invest €14m in Norva24 via Apax XI

Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX), the closed-ended investment company providing access to the Apax Private Equity Funds, has announced that it expects to invest approximately €14m in Norva24 Group AB (Norva24) on a look-through basis.

On 7 May 2025, Apax XI Fund (Apax XI), acting through Nordahl BidCo AB, has had their recommended public offer to the shareholders of Norva24 accepted by shareholders holding 98.32% of the shares and votes in Norva24, and completed the acquisition of such shares, with the remainder to be acquired following an extension of the Offer period or compulsory redemption proceedings in accordance with Swedish law. The shares in Norva24 are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. All conditions for completion of the Offer have been fulfilled.

Headquartered in Sweden and founded in 1919, Norva24 is the leading provider of underground infrastructure maintenance services in Northern Europe, with market-leading positions in Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Sweden. 

The investment thesis is to support Norva24’s next phase of growth as a private company, enabling it to accelerate its inorganic growth strategy, including larger acquisitions to deepen its market presence and expand geographically. In parallel, Apax’s Operational Excellence Practice will support management in delivering further value creation through a focused efficiency and optimisation plan. 

The transaction draws on the Apax Funds’ experience in the services subsector of density-based businesses and investments such as Azelis S.A., Toi Toi & Dixi, and Safetykleen.

Note that AGA’s expected investment in Norva24 is calculated based on the look-through positions of Apax XI’s overall investment in Norva24 and is translated based on the latest exchange rates available where applicable1. AGA has a commitment of c.$700m to Apax XI2.

Apax Global Alpha, whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides investors with access to a portfolio of private equity funds advised by Apax as well as a smaller portfolio of debt instruments.

Footnotes

1.Based on Bloomberg closing EUR/USD FX rate on 6 May 2025 of 1.137
2.AGA’s commitment in Apax XI of c.$700m represents a commitment of $476.5m in the USD tranche and €198.4m in the euro tranche.
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hardman & Co

    Apax Global Alpha: Jam yesterday, and tomorrow, but not today

    Apax Global Alpha Ltd (LON:APAX) faces a challenging 2024, but its long-term strategy and strong investee company performance signal potential for future NAV growth.
    Apax Global Alpha

    Apax Global Alpha appoints Ms Nadya Wells as a non-executive Director

    Apax Global Alpha Limited welcomes Ms. Nadya Wells to its Board as a non-executive Director, bringing extensive investment and governance expertise.
    Hardman & Co

    Apax Global Alpha’s Rising Deal Activity and Investment Outlook (LON:APAX)

    Apax Global Alpha Ltd, discussed with Hardman & Co's Analyst Mark Thomas, is witnessing rising deal activity and impressive exit performance in 2024.

    Apax Global Alpha, Exits Surge as Market Demand Rebounds (Video)

    Apax Global Alpha (AGA) is gaining momentum with increased deal activity and exits. Discover how this growth impacts long-term shareholder value.
    Apax Global Alpha

    Apax Global Alpha appoints Investec Bank as joint corporate broker

    Apax Global Alpha Limited appoints Investec Bank as joint corporate broker with Jefferies, enhancing strategic investment services from February 2025.
    Hardman & Co

    Apax Global Alpha: AGA passed inflexion point with deal activity rising

    Apax Global Alpha is experiencing renewed growth as demand and investment activities surge. Discover the impact on NAV, cashflows, and valuation.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.