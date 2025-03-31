Follow us on:

Apax Global Alpha appoints Ms Nadya Wells as a non-executive Director

Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) has announced that, Ms Nadya Wells has accepted an invitation to join the Board, as a non-executive Director and a member of its Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Management Engagement Committee, with effect from 1 July 2025.

Ms Wells has many years of experience as a long-term investor and governance specialist latterly with the Capital Group as a portfolio manager and analyst with a focus on global emerging markets. Prior to that she was a portfolio manager at Invesco Asset Management investing in public and private equity. She was previously a member of the boards of Eastnine AB, Hansa Investment Company Limited, Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc and currently serves as a non-executive director of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc as well as unlisted SICAVs in Luxembourg, managed by abrdn and M&G. She has an MBA from INSEAD.

Apax Global Alpha Limited is a Guernsey registered closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission.

