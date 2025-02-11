Antofagasta Plc to host FY24 Results Presentation and Q&A

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) will release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2024 on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

Announcement and presentation slides

The 2024 Full Year Results announcement and presentation slides will be available on the Group’s website www.antofagasta.co.uk from 7:00 am (UK time) on 18 February 2025. A transcript of the presentation will be made available on the Group’s website following the call.

Presentation and Q&A

On behalf of the Antofagasta, we invite you to participate in a hybrid meeting hosted by Iván Arriagada (Chief Executive Officer), Mauricio Ortiz (Chief Financial Officer), and Alejandra Vial (Vice President of Sustainability), which will be open to all investors.

Date 18 February 2025

Time 9:00 am (UK time)

Venue UBS, 5 Broadgate, City of London, London EC2M 2QS

Online link Please join the conference online here.

Meeting ID 9208 927 0083

Passcode 737086

For those investors who are not able to join the conference either in-person or online, you can join by telephone using the dial-in details here. You will be able to hear the presentation, the Q&A, and ask questions.

Video and telephone participants will have to register before they can participate in the call, therefore please aim to leave enough time to do this before the call begins.