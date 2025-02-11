Follow us on:

Antofagasta Plc to host FY24 Results Presentation and Q&A

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) will release its results for the full year ended 31 December 2024 on Tuesday 18 February 2025.

Announcement and presentation slides

The 2024 Full Year Results announcement and presentation slides will be available on the Group’s website www.antofagasta.co.uk from 7:00 am (UK time) on 18 February 2025. A transcript of the presentation will be made available on the Group’s website following the call.

Presentation and Q&A

On behalf of the Antofagasta, we invite you to participate in a hybrid meeting hosted by Iván Arriagada (Chief Executive Officer), Mauricio Ortiz (Chief Financial Officer), and Alejandra Vial (Vice President of Sustainability), which will be open to all investors.

Date                           18 February 2025

Time                           9:00 am (UK time)

Venue                        UBS, 5 Broadgate, City of London, London EC2M 2QS

Online link                Please join the conference online here.

Meeting ID                9208 927 0083

Passcode                   737086

For those investors who are not able to join the conference either in-person or online, you can join by telephone using the dial-in details here. You will be able to hear the presentation, the Q&A, and ask questions.

Video and telephone participants will have to register before they can participate in the call, therefore please aim to leave enough time to do this before the call begins.

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

