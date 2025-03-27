Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Antofagasta Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has published the following reports: the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and the Company’s 2024 Modern Slavery Statement.

2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

In compliance with LR 6.4.1, the Company has submitted the following documents to the Financial Conduct Authority by uploading them to the National Storage Mechanism:

·    2024 Annual Report and Accounts

·    2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

·    Form of Proxy for Ordinary Shareholders for Annual General Meeting

·    Form of Proxy for Preference Shareholders for Annual General Meeting

·    Letter to Shareholders regarding Electronic Communications

These documents will shortly be available for inspection in unedited full text at the National Storage Mechanism at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

antofagasta-annual-report-2024-web-version-25-march-2-compressedDownload

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Arrangements for 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held in-person at Church House Westminster, Dean’s Yard, London SW1P 3NZ at 10:00am on Thursday 8 May 2025. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting and resolutions to be proposed are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and Databook

The Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and associated Databook, have also been published today and are available to view on the Company’s website at www.antofagasta.co.uk.

Modern Slavery Statement

In compliance with section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, the Company’s Modern Slavery Statement has been published today and is available to view on the Company’s website at www.antofagasta.co.uk.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Antofagasta

    Antofagasta Plc reports higher margins and proposed final dividend of 23.5 cents

    Antofagasta PLC reports strong 2024 performance with 5% revenue growth and a widened EBITDA margin at 52%, reflecting robust financial health.
    Antofagasta

    Antofagasta Plc to host FY24 Results Presentation and Q&A

    Antofagasta plc will announce its 2024 full-year financial results on 18 February 2025, with an investor meeting led by the CEO and CFO in London and online.
    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 14.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 24.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Antofagasta

    Antofagasta Plc achieves 12% increase in quarterly output

    Antofagasta Plc reports a robust Q4 2024 with a 12% increase in copper production. CEO Iván Arriagada highlights strong cost performance.
    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 43.9% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.