Antofagasta Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has published the following reports: the 2024 Annual Report and Accounts, the 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and the Company’s 2024 Modern Slavery Statement.

2024 Annual Report and Accounts and 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

In compliance with LR 6.4.1, the Company has submitted the following documents to the Financial Conduct Authority by uploading them to the National Storage Mechanism:

· 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

· 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting

· Form of Proxy for Ordinary Shareholders for Annual General Meeting

· Form of Proxy for Preference Shareholders for Annual General Meeting

· Letter to Shareholders regarding Electronic Communications

These documents will shortly be available for inspection in unedited full text at the National Storage Mechanism at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Arrangements for 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held in-person at Church House Westminster, Dean’s Yard, London SW1P 3NZ at 10:00am on Thursday 8 May 2025. The formal notice of the Annual General Meeting and resolutions to be proposed are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and Databook

The Mining Division’s 2024 Sustainability Report and associated Databook, have also been published today and are available to view on the Company’s website at www.antofagasta.co.uk.

Modern Slavery Statement

In compliance with section 54 of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, the Company’s Modern Slavery Statement has been published today and is available to view on the Company’s website at www.antofagasta.co.uk.