Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Antofagasta Plc reports higher margins and proposed final dividend of 23.5 cents

Antofagasta

Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO) has announced its full year results for the year ended 31 Decmeber 2024.

Antofagasta plc CEO Iván Arriagada said“We have delivered another year of strong revenue growth and cash flow generation, and our EBITDA margin widened to 52%, maintaining our position at the top-end of our peer group of pure-play copper producers.

“Copper’s unique role in energy security and electrification means that the world needs more of it, and our projects are on track to deliver industry-leading levels of responsible copper supply growth. Our strong balance sheet enables us to invest in profitable growth for the medium and long term.

“Our disciplined approach to capital allocation allows us to balance investments and shareholder returns, with the final dividend that we have proposed today taking total distributions in respect of 2024 to 50% of underlying earnings, reflecting our confidence in the future of our business.

“We are encouraged by the outlook for copper as demand remains strong and global constraints, such as grade decline, ore hardness and capex inflation, are steadily limiting existing supply expansions.”

YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 20242023%
Revenue$m6,613.46,324.5+5%
EBITDA[1]$m3,426.83,087.2+11%
EBITDA margin2%51.8%48.8%+3.0pp
Profit before tax (including exceptional items)$m2,071.11,965.5+5%
Cash flow from operations$m3,276.23,027.1+8%
Net debt / EBITDA1X0.480.38+26%
Earnings per share (including exceptional items)cents84.184.7(1%)
Underlying earnings per share (excluding exceptional items)1cents62.872.0(13%)
Dividend per sharecents31.436.0(13%)

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Continued strong safety performance, with no fatalities and the lost time injury frequency rate continuing at a level below 1.0.
Revenue increased by 5% to $6.6 billion, reflecting the higher copper price, partly offset by lower sales volumes due to the rescheduling of vessels between periods following adverse weather conditions (sea swells) during December 2024 in the north of Chile.
EBITDA1 was $3.4 billion, 11% higher on stronger revenues and robust cost control, which helped to increase the Group’s EBITDA margin[2] to 52%.
Cash flow from operations increased by 8% to $3.3 billion, with the same drivers as described above.
Full year capital expenditure was $2.4 billion in 2024, with major capital projects in line with plan and reflecting the impact from the depreciation of the Chilean peso during the year.
The Competitiveness Programme generated savings and productivity improvements of $248 million in 2024 (2023: $135 million), exceeding the Group’s original target of $200 million for the year.
The balance sheet remains strong, with a cash, cash equivalents and liquid investment balance of $4.3bn, and the net debt to EBITDA ratio continues to be robust at 0.48x (31 December 2023: 0.38x).
Recommended final dividend of 23.5 cents per share, which if approved, would take full year distributions to the equivalent of a pay-out ratio of 50% of underlying net earnings per share, in line with the Company’s dividend policy.
Addition of the Encuentro sulphides pit to Centinela’s Ore Reserve estimate as at 31 December 2024, adding 738 million tonnes grading 0.45% copper, which is higher in grade than Centinela’s existing average Ore Reserves copper grade. Following this inclusion, the Ore Reserve estimate for the Centinela District has increased by 35% to 2.6 billion tonnes.
The Group’s guidance for 2025 remains unchanged, with production expected to be between 660,000 and 700,000 tonnes. Cash costs before by-product credits and net cash costs are expected to be between $2.25/lb and $2.45/lb and between $1.45/lb and $1.65/lb, respectively.
The Group’s capital expenditure for 2025[3] is expected to be $3.9 billion, in line with prior directional guidance given in the Group’s Full Year 2023 Announcement, as development expenditure peaks on the Centinela Second Concentrator and as we advance other growth projects at Los Pelambres and Centinela during the year.

There will be a presentation and Q&A at 9:00am (UK) today, which will be hosted by Iván Arriagada – Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ortiz – Chief Financial Officer and Alejandra Vial – Vice President Sustainability. Attendance can be in-person or virtual. Further details can be found here.

20250218_anto-fy24-results-presentation-feb25-vf-low-resDownload

[1] Non-IFRS measures. Refer to the alternative performance measures section on page 63 in the full year financial report below.

[2] Calculated as EBITDA/Revenue. Excluding Associates and JVs’ EBITDA, EBITDA Margin was 48.6% in 2024 and 47.3% in 2023.

[3] Excluding Zaldívar

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Antofagasta

    Antofagasta Plc to host FY24 Results Presentation and Q&A

    Antofagasta plc will announce its 2024 full-year financial results on 18 February 2025, with an investor meeting led by the CEO and CFO in London and online.
    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 14.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 24.2% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Antofagasta

    Antofagasta Plc achieves 12% increase in quarterly output

    Antofagasta Plc reports a robust Q4 2024 with a 12% increase in copper production. CEO Iván Arriagada highlights strong cost performance.
    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 43.9% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

    Broker Ratings

    Antofagasta plc 58.9% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.