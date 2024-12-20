Antofagasta plc 58.9% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Antofagasta plc with ticker (LON:ANTO) now has a potential upside of 58.9% according to Citigroup.



Citigroup set a target price of 2,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Antofagasta plc share price of 1,573 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 58.9%. Trading has ranged between 1,538 (52 week low) and 2,425 (52 week high) with an average of 1,081,306 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £15,797,497,446.



Antofagasta plc is a United Kingdom-based copper mining company with interests in transport. The Company’s operations are related to mining and exploration activities and the transport of rail and road cargo. The Company’s divisions include Mining and Transport. Through its Mining division, the Company owns and operates four mines: Los Pelambres is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile, and Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar, which are in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile. These mines produce copper cathodes, copper concentrates and significant volumes of by-products. The Transport division provides rail and road cargo services in northern Chile, predominantly to mining customers, including the Company’s own operations. Ferrocarril de Antofagasta a Bolivia is the corporate name of its Transport division. In Chile, it is pursuing brownfield and greenfield projects, and in other countries, it has generative programs, identifying early-stage projects.







